In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Sepp Straka hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Straka finished his day in 65th at 5 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Straka chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

Straka tee shot went 190 yards to the fringe and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Straka to 3 over for the round.

Straka got a double bogey on the 440-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Straka to 5 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 6 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Straka hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Straka at 7 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Straka hit his 195 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Straka to 6 over for the round.