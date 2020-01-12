Kramer Hickok hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 50th at 1 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Hickok's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Hickok had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Hickok's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 551-yard par-5 18th, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hickok to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hickok's 200 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Hickok hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to even for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.