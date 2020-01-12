Michael Gellerman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gellerman finished his day tied for 41st at 1 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 third, Gellerman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gellerman to 3 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Gellerman hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to 2 over for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Gellerman's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Gellerman's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Gellerman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to 3 over for the round.

Gellerman got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gellerman to 4 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Gellerman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 3 over for the round.