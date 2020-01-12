-
Rikuya Hoshino shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Rikuya Hoshino hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hoshino finished his day tied for 50th at 1 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.
At the 477-yard par-4 13th, Hoshino got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoshino to 1 over for the round.
Hoshino tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoshino to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Hoshino's 155 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoshino to 1 over for the round.
