Talor Gooch hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 50th at 1 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Gooch's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Gooch had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 16th, Gooch got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gooch to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Gooch hit his 191 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Gooch's 173 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to even for the round.