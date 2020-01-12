-
Abraham Ancer rebounds from poor front in third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Abraham Ancer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Ancer finished his day tied for 41st at 1 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.
Abraham Ancer got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Abraham Ancer to 1 over for the round.
On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 2 over for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 16th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Ancer stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.
Ancer missed the green on his first shot on the 176-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Ancer to even-par for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
