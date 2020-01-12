-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann's impressive approach leads to birdie at the Sony OpenIn the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Joaquin Niemann lands his 207-yard approach within 6 feet of the cup at the par-4 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Joaquin Niemann hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 58th at 2 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a 281 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 12th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Niemann hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
Niemann got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Niemann to even for the round.
At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.
At the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Niemann to 1 over for the round.
