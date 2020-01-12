  • Cameron Davis shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the third round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Cameron Davis drains a 17-foot putt to make birdie at the apr-4 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Davis rolls in 17-footer for birdie at the Sony Open

    In the third round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Cameron Davis drains a 17-foot putt to make birdie at the apr-4 5th hole.