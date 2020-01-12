In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Cameron Davis hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 11th at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

Davis got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.

Davis tee shot went 174 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Davis to 2 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Davis to 2 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Davis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Davis to 3 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Davis hit an approach shot from 186 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.