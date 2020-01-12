In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Zac Blair hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Blair finished his day tied for 62nd at 3 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

Blair got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 1 over for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Blair's tee shot went 166 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blair to 3 over for the round.

Blair got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Blair to 4 over for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Blair had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Blair to 6 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Blair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 5 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Blair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 4 over for the round.