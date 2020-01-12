Daniel Berger hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 41st at 1 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Berger had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 16th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Berger stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 194-yard par-3 17th, Berger missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Berger to 2 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Berger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Berger's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Berger got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to even for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Berger chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.