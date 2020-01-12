In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Corey Conners hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Conners finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 12th, Corey Conners's 152 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Corey Conners to 1 under for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to even-par for the round.

At the 398-yard par-4 15th, Conners reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Conners at 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Conners hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Conners to even for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.