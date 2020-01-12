In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Sungjae Im hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 7th at 6 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

Im got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Im's 162 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Im had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Im's 128 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Im had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Im's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Im chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.