In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Chase Seiffert hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 50th at 1 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Seiffert's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 3 over for the round.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 4 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Seiffert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Seiffert's 147 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Seiffert had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.