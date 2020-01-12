-
-
Sam Ryder shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 11, 2020
-
Highlights
Sam Ryder buries 17-foot birdie putt at the Sony OpenIn the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Sam Ryder sinks a 17-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole.
In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Sam Ryder hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Ryder's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Ryder got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Ryder got on the green in 4 and three-putt for double bogey, bringing Ryder to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Ryder's 94 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 3 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 12th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Ryder had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.