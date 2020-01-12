-
Matthew NeSmith putts well in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
PGA TOUR – The CUT
Get to Know: Matthew NeSmithOn board a Segway, 2019 Korn Ferry Tour graduate and 2019-20 PGA TOUR rookie and North Augusta, South Carolina native Matthew NeSmith talks about where he comes from and what he is most looking forward to on TOUR.
In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Matthew NeSmith hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. NeSmith finished his day tied for 41st at 1 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Matthew NeSmith hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
