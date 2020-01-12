In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Patrick Rodgers hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 16th at 4 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 third, Rodgers's 150 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Rodgers's tee shot went 181 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Rodgers hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Rodgers to even for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Rodgers's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Rodgers chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

After a 233 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 15th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Rodgers had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

At the 551-yard par-5 18th, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Rodgers to 1 under for the round.