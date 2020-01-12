-
Cameron Smith putts well in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 11, 2020
Highlights
Cameron Smith chips in for birdie at the Sony OpenIn the third round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Cameron Smith chips in from the fringe to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole.
In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Cameron Smith hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smith finished his day in 2nd at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.
Cameron Smith got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cameron Smith to 1 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Smith's 111 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
Smith missed the green on his first shot on the 194-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Smith to 4 under for the round.
