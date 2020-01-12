In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Tom Hoge hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 16th at 4 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Hoge hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hoge's 125 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Hoge hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Hoge had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Hoge hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.