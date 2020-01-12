-
Lanto Griffin putts well in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lanto Griffin sinks 17-footer for birdie at the Sony OpenIn the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Lanto Griffin jars a 17-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-4 8th hole.
In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Lanto Griffin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Lanto Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lanto Griffin to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 194-yard par-3 green 11th, Griffin suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 477-yard par-4 13th, Griffin chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Griffin's 145 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to even for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Griffin hit his 163 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
