In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Mikumu Horikawa hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horikawa finished his day in 66th at 6 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Mikumu Horikawa's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Horikawa's 162 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horikawa to even-par for the round.

Horikawa got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horikawa to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Horikawa had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Horikawa to 2 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Horikawa's tee shot went 190 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Horikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Horikawa to 4 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Horikawa got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Horikawa to 6 over for the round.