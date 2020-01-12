-
Peter Malnati putts well in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Peter Malnati sticks approach to set up birdie at the Sony OpenIn the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Peter Malnati nearly holes out from 170 yards out, landing his ball inside 2 feet of the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Peter Malnati hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his day tied for 16th at 4 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the par-4 third, Peter Malnati's 148 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Peter Malnati to 1 under for the round.
Malnati got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to even-par for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to even for the round.
