In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Hudson Swafford hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Swafford finished his day tied for 50th at 1 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

Swafford got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 1 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 4 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Swafford hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Swafford at 5 over for the round.

Swafford got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Swafford to 6 over for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 5 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Swafford to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Swafford hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 18th. This moved Swafford to 5 over for the round.