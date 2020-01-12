Andrew Putnam hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 41st at 1 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Putnam had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Putnam's tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 over for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Putnam got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Putnam to 2 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Putnam had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 194-yard par-3 green 11th, Putnam suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Putnam hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 18th. This moved Putnam to 3 over for the round.