Joseph Bramlett shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Joseph Bramlett hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 58th at 2 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a 294 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 12th, Bramlett chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bramlett hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Bramlett to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bramlett hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 ninth. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.
