Joel Dahmen putts well in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joel Dahmen gets up-and-down for birdie at the Sony OpenIn the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Joel Dahmen hits the pin with a chip shot, stopping his ball inside 5 feet of the cup at the par-5 9th hole. He would make the putt to complete the up-and-down for birdie.
Joel Dahmen hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dahmen finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Joel Dahmen had a 226 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 second, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Dahmen's 166 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
