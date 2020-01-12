-
-
Carlos Ortiz shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 11, 2020
In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Carlos Ortiz hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 58th at 2 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.
Ortiz got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Ortiz's 117 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Ortiz got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ortiz to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Ortiz had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Ortiz to 2 over for the round.
At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Ortiz hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.