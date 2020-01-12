In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Harry Higgs hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 62nd at 3 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 14th, Higgs's 146 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to even-par for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 first, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to even for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Higgs had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Higgs's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.