Bo Hoag shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 11, 2020
Highlights
Bo Hoag drains 32-foot birdie putt at the Sony OpenIn the third round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Bo Hoag sinks a 32-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 3rd hole.
In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Bo Hoag hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his day tied for 7th at 6 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.
At the 423-yard par-4 second, Hoag reached the green in 2 and rolled a 57-foot putt for birdie. This put Hoag at 1 under for the round.
At the 422-yard par-4 third, Hoag reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Hoag at 2 under for the round.
Hoag tee shot went 189 yards to the fringe and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoag to 1 under for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 477-yard par-4 13th, Hoag chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoag to even-par for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
