In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Ben Martin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Martin finished his day tied for 16th at 4 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 12th, Ben Martin's 149 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ben Martin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Martin had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Martin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Martin to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Martin's 151 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 5 under for the round.

Martin got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 4 under for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Martin hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 5 under for the round.