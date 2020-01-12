Keegan Bradley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 7th at 6 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Bradley's tee shot went 191 yards to the fringe and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Bradley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Bradley had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Bradley's 157 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Bradley had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to even for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.