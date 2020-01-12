-
Russell Knox finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Russell Knox jars 15-footer for birdie at the Sony OpenIn the third round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Russell Knox rolls in a 15-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 5th hole.
In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Russell Knox hit 10 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 11th at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a 294 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 first, Knox chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.
On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Knox hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Knox at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Knox's 137 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to even for the round.
