Mark Anderson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Anderson finished his day tied for 7th at 6 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Anderson hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Anderson had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Anderson to 2 under for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Anderson hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Anderson's 172 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Anderson had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Anderson to 5 under for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Anderson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 1 foot, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Anderson to 4 under for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Anderson hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 5 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Anderson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Anderson to 6 under for the round.