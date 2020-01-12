Hideki Matsuyama hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Matsuyama hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 14th. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Matsuyama's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Matsuyama had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

At the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.