Satoshi Kodaira shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 11, 2020
Highlights
Satoshi Kodaira drains 31-footer for birdie at the Sony OpenIn the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Satoshi Kodaira sinks a 31-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 12th hole.
In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Satoshi Kodaira hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 50th at 1 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.
Kodaira got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 1 over for the round.
On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 2 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Kodaira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kodaira to 1 over for the round.
Kodaira tee shot went 180 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kodaira to 3 over for the round.
After a 263 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.
