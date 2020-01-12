In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Rhein Gibson hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Gibson finished his day tied for 58th at 2 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 351-yard par-4 10th, Gibson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gibson to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 194-yard par-3 green 11th, Gibson suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Gibson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to 1 over for the round.

Gibson got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to 2 over for the round.

Gibson hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 551-yard par-5 18th. This moved Gibson to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Gibson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to 4 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Gibson chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gibson to 5 over for the round.

Gibson hit his tee at the green on the 176-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Gibson to 4 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Gibson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gibson to 3 over for the round.