Michael Thompson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Thompson finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Michael Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Michael Thompson to 2 over for the round.

After a 240 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 15th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Thompson hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Thompson had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Thompson's 131 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.