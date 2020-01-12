-
Emiliano Grillo putts well in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Emiliano Grillo hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grillo finished his day tied for 16th at 4 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.
Emiliano Grillo got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Emiliano Grillo to 1 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.
