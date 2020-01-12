-
-
Brian Stuard shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 11, 2020
Brian Stuard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 62nd at 3 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a 238 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Stuard had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to even for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 16th, Stuard's tee shot went 307 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 123 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 194-yard par-3 17th, Stuard missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Stuard to 1 over for the round.
At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Stuard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.