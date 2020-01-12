In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Brendon Todd hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Brendon Todd's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Todd chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 12th, Todd reached the green in 2 and rolled a 52-foot putt for birdie. This put Todd at even for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Todd's 144 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Todd hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.