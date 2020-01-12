-
-
Henrik Norlander shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 11, 2020
In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Henrik Norlander hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 11th at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the par-4 first, Norlander's 160 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
Norlander got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to even-par for the round.
Norlander his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Norlander to 1 over for the round.
Norlander hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 13th. This moved Norlander to even for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.