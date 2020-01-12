In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Brendan Steele hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

Steele got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Steele's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Steele's 129 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Steele's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Steele had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Steele hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 5 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Steele to 6 under for the round.