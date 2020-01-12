Kevin Kisner hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his day in 3rd at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; and Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kisner had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

Kisner hit his tee at the green on the 176-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Kisner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Kisner's 139 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 5 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Kisner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kisner to 6 under for the round.