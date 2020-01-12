  • Kevin Kisner shoots 6-under 64 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the third round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Kevin Kisner lands his 207-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Kisner reaches in two to set up birdie at the Sony Open

