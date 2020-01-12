In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Webb Simpson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 third, Simpson's 158 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Simpson had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

Simpson's tee shot went 331 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Simpson's tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 17 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Simpson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.