Nate Lashley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a 239 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 second, Lashley chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Lashley hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to even for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 61-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Lashley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Lashley at even for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.