In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Rob Oppenheim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Oppenheim finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

Rob Oppenheim got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rob Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Oppenheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 2 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Oppenheim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.

Oppenheim got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 2 over for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Oppenheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 3 over for the round.

Oppenheim got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 4 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 3 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Oppenheim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Oppenheim to 2 over for the round.