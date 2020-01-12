-
Brandt Snedeker shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Shot of the Day
Brandt Snedeker's Texas Wedge is the Shot of the DayIn the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Brandt Snedeker jars a 35-foot putt from off the green to make birdie at the par-4 6th hole.
Brandt Snedeker hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.
At the 398-yard par-4 15th, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Snedeker at 2 under for the round.
On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Snedeker's tee shot went 173 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Snedeker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
