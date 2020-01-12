-
Brian Harman shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Shot of the Day
Brian Harman's near ace is the Shot of the DayIn the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Brian Harman nearly jars his 185-yard tee shot, stopping his ball within inches of the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would tap in for birdie.
Brian Harman hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at even for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 48th at even par; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 480-yard par-4 first, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.
Harman got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 2 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.
On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 2 over for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 12th, Harman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 over for the round.
Harman got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 4 over for the round.
