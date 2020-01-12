-
Ted Potter, Jr. finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ted Potter Jr. nearly holes out from 209 yards at the Sony OpenIn the third round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Ted Potter, Jr. nearly holes his 209-yard approach before stopping his ball within 10 feet of the cup at the par-5 18th hole. He would two-putt for birdie.
In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Ted Potter, Jr. hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his day tied for 16th at 4 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Potter, Jr. hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Potter, Jr. at 1 over for the round.
At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 2 and rolled a 57-foot putt for birdie. This put Potter, Jr. at even-par for the round.
At the 351-yard par-4 10th, Potter, Jr. got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Potter, Jr.'s approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to even for the round.
