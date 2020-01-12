-
Scott Harrington shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 11, 2020
Highlights
Scott Harrington sinks 13-footer for birdie at the Sony OpenIn the third round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Scott Harrington drains a 13-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole.
Scott Harrington hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 50th at 1 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Harrington chipped in his fourth from 8 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Harrington at even for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 12th, Harrington chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.
On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 2 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Harrington had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.
Harrington got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.
