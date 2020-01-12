In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Alex Noren hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 41st at 1 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Noren's his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Noren's tee shot went 120 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Noren hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 14th. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Noren's tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Noren hit an approach shot from 203 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.